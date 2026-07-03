Gardaí probe Clondalkin shooting as victim brought to hospital with serious injuries

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident with a firearm in Clondalkin on Wednesday night that saw a man in his 20s brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident that led to the man in his 20s being conveyed to hospital is noted to have occurred at Shancastle Close, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Wednesday at approximately 8:50pm.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted and a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to contact them – any persons who were in the Greenfort and Shancastle areas of Clondalkin, Dublin 22 between 8:30pm and 9:00pm on Wednesday, July 1 and who may have any information are asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make that footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.