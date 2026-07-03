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€2,300 raised from Return Scheme for great school fun day
Pupils enjoying the day

€2,300 raised from Return Scheme for great school fun day

Echo StaffJuly 3, 2026 12:46 pm

Pupils at Mary Queen of Angels in Ballyfermot were “shocked and impressed” by the end-of-year Fun Day that was held in the school.

Staff at the school were inspired last year to set up a Return Scheme with the goal of raising funds for a Fun Day before the summer holidays began.

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