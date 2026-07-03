School dedicate sensory seomra to Ashling Murphy
Edmondstown National School in Rathfarnham celebrated the launch of their new €23,000 Sensory Seomra on Tuesday afternoon, dedicated to Ashling Murphy.
Edmondstown NS on Edmondstown Road is home to 75 students in the area, with a teaching principal, and raised funds for the new sensory space through fundraising events held by the Parents Association, sponsorships from businesses and a €5k donation from the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund, with Amy Murphy a special guest on the day.