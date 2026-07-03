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School dedicate sensory seomra to Ashling Murphy
Members of the Parents' Association pictured with Robert Giles from Capital Credit Union, PA Chairperson Louisie Lambert Monks and Principal Philomena Cleary

School dedicate sensory seomra to Ashling Murphy

James Roulston MooneyJuly 3, 2026 8:45 am

Edmondstown National School in Rathfarnham celebrated the launch of their new €23,000 Sensory Seomra on Tuesday afternoon, dedicated to Ashling Murphy.

Edmondstown NS on Edmondstown Road is home to 75 students in the area, with a teaching principal, and raised funds for the new sensory space through fundraising events held by the Parents Association, sponsorships from businesses and a €5k donation from the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund, with Amy Murphy a special guest on the day.

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