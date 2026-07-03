‘Diamond’ Teresa will leave a legacy for the future

For more than 50 years, Teresa O’Brien’s children have had to share her love with the Tallaght community.

Teresa, now 85 years old, of Avonbeg, has been working at the Dominic’s Community Centre for 51 years, since it was still St Muirin’s House. She has seen the change and growth of the local area first-hand in the half century since.

Daughter Deborah O’Brien McAllister noted that her mother saw the community as one of her children as well, and pulled out all the stops to ensure they could get services they needed.

Deborah stated that Teresa worked hard to source prizes for raffles, ensure that fundraising was done and that initiatives of the centre were continuing to function.

Teresa’s daughter said: “For 51 years between running the crèche, the after-school group, the youth club, summer project, everything was done through fundraising – and Mam was the main source.

“So, we’re very proud of the 51 years that Mam did – it was our lives as well as her life. All the children on the community used to call her Nanny. Then, as the years went on, everything progressed a bit more and more groups were brought into the centre like the crochet group, the men’s group, the art group.

“So, that was all of Mam’s life for 51 years and our lives as well.”

Her decade-spanning work is set to leave a long-lasting legacy as she helped generation upon generation of Tallaght people, including those she worked alongside.

One person that has also seen the impact of Teresa’s contribution to the local community is the centre’s manager, Niamh Valentine.

Niamh has worked alongside the community lynchpin for 12 years and says she gives her time to all and always provides a helping hand.

She described her colleague as “a diamond” and noted that “she makes the best company in Tallaght.”

“She took us under her wing, she takes everybody under her wing and looks after them. She’s an absolute diamond – they don’t make them like Teresa anymore. She makes the best company in Tallaght, anyone will tell you that.

“She is the essence of Dominic’s Community Centre and she’s going to be sorely missed.”