Tallaght’s greaterst character to be announced at the Moll Rooney Festival of Tallaght this Saturday

Tallaght has long been known for its strong sense of community and the larger-than-life personalities who make the area unique.

More than anywhere else, Tallaght is full of characters — the kind of people whose names instantly spark the response: “Ah, what a great character.”

Priory Market went out in search for Tallaghts Greatest Character and they received 97 nominations.

The Judges have managed to whittle it down to 7 finalists.

The finalists will take to the stage this Saturday July 4th where they will be joined by comedian Al Porter, having spoken to the finalists Amy Keatinge said “this is promised to be a hilarious show.

‘I think the judges did a great job because all 7 of them really are genuine characters from all over Tallaght and all ages.”

The overall winner will receive a €1,000 along with the title of Tallaght’s Greatest Character 2026.

Priory Market will be celebrating their first birthday this week and CEO John Kearns said “We have been blown away by the response to Priory Market over the last year,

people really feel that we have made an enormous difference to Tallaght and we hope they will all join us this week to celebrate our first birthday and what will be an

annual event of celebrating all that is wonderful about Tallaght”