Ellie earns her fifth world Irish Dancing title in a row

ELLIE Egan, 15-year-old from Ballycullen, delivered an outstanding performance, earning her fifth world Irish Dancing Title in a row., reports Taylor O’Shea.

Egan has been dancing and competing since she was four years old, winning multiple titles including Dublin Regional Championships, Irish Open Championships and World Open Championships, while attending Scoil Rince Ní Áogain, based in Killinarden.

The Cumann Rince Náisiúnta World Open Champions at the Scientology Community Centre Dublin, where Egan competed in the girls under 15 category.

Competing against 40 dancers from countries including Canada and the United States, she claimed her fifth consecutive world title that left those around her extremely proud.

Her mother, Julie Egan, said Ellie received tremendous support as she was very nervous competing at such high standards, wanting to win yet again, for her fifth time.

Egan also received constant support from her aunt, Denise Egan, founder of Scoil Rince Ní Áogain.

This is a huge accomplishment for Ellie as well as her school, Scoil Rince Ní Áogain, which has produced many award-winning dancers throughout the years.

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