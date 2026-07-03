Amazon apply for security building at data centre site

Amazon have applied for a new security building and changes to the entrance of their data centre site in Greenhills Business Park.

Amazon Data Services Ireland Limited is seeking to construct a new single-storey security building by the entrance of their site with a total area of 50.75sqm, and several other changes are sought to the layout of their location off Greenhills Road.

The modification of the site entrance on the northern boundary, including the replacement of the existing gates with new wider gates and associated changes to the carriageway and perimeter security fencing are also part of the application put forward to the council for consideration.

The construction of a new vehicular security enclosure with new security fencing and a second set of matching inner gates is also proposed, along with the rearrangement of the two existing accessible parking spaces, the relocation of seven car parking spaces to the southern boundary of the site, the relocation of the existing bicycle shelter and all associated ancillary site works.

According to drawings submitted under the application, the business are looking to move the kerbs by the entrance inward, with the new security hut placed on the left-hand side, and several car parking spaces moved to the right rear corner of the grounds, retaining the 24 spaces previously granted in a prior application at the site.

Amazon purchased the former Shinko Microelectronics site in 2014, which was the second of four purchases related to the construction of data centres in Tallaght, and received planning permission to develop the facility later that year.

The 11,700sqm two-storey data centre at the former Shinko location was completed in 2016 and has been in operation for a decade since.