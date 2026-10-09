ACE employee ‘brought to tears’ by awards recognition

Kaitlin Brozek of ACE Enterprise Park in Clondalkin, who has been shortlisted for Employee of the Year at the South Dublin Chamber Business Awards

ACE Enterprise Park’s Kaitlin Brozek “was brought to tears” after she was shortlisted for the South Dublin Chamber Business Awards Employee of the Year.

The Community and Marketing Manager at the site on Bawnogue Road, Clondalkin has been recognised after her colleagues, including CEO Lisa Rowntree, put her forward for the award, which is to be presented to a winner at the gala dinner on Thursday, October 15.

Brozek’s recognition follows the Chief Executive’s shortlisting for Business Person of the Year at the CIMA Awards, held on Friday.

The business park in Bawnogue works to empower local entrepreneurs, startups, and community leaders with workspace solutions and business support that work best for them.

ACE’s marketing maestro told The Echo that “it feels incredible” to be recognised for the work she has carried out.

Kaitlin said: “It feels incredible. I’m here nearly three years now, and having since read the application and the recommendation letters from the different founders and entrepreneurs that operate here, I was brought to tears.

“I had five founders speak on my behalf for the application.”

The founders of Treats By Sylvia, Mi Amor Salsas, Martina Williams Psychotherapy, LM Skin Clinic and Capital CPC Training recommended Brozek for the award.

Kaitlin is one of only three full-timers at Ace and her appearance on the shortlist for the regional chamber’s awards comes a year after the business park’s team scooped up the Best Small Business Award at last year’s gala dinner 12 months ago, and the company is also a sponsor for an award this year.

Expansion plans in terms of “physical property” are set to happen “as early as possible in 2027” with a “new facility” on the cards, per the community and marketing manager, and the recognition has only motivated Brozek further, three years into her role with ACE.

“I think having a front row seat to direct positive community and enterprise impact is incredibly fulfilling, and to be able to read those five recommendation letters and the application submitted by my CEO as a whole, and to see that the tangible work I believed I was accomplishing has also been witnessed by the patrons and the people that I work with and help every day – it was incredibly reaffirming, reassuring, heartwarming, fulfilling…

“…ACE is actually going to be expanding in physical property. We anticipate as early as possible in 2027, so that community is only going to grow. It’s essentially going to double.

“So, it is absolutely giving me a fresh sense of inspiration, motivation, and drive to continue that positive experience with the whole new realm of community organizations and small businesses that we’re going to prepare to support in that new facility and that new center.”