Last orders? Famous Lucan pub goes on sale

The long-established Ball Alley House pub in Lucan is being offered for sale by the Barrett and Teague family

THE well-known Lucan pub, Ball Alley House, has been placed on the market by hospitality property specialists Lisney, on behalf of the Barrett and Teague family, for €1.95m.

The property sits on a site of approximately 0.245 hectares, which includes a car park for 58 cars and planning permission for the development of three houses to the rear of the site.

In April 2025, a planning application sought permission to remove the existing 52-space car park behind the Ball Alley House on the Leixlip Road, Lucan, for the construction of three new houses – one 4-bed detached house and two 3-bed semi-detached houses.

The family has been successfully trading from these premises since the 1930’s and the pub has become an “exceptionally well-regarded traditional hostelry”.

The property comprises a detached, original two-storey structure of traditional masonry construction fronting onto the Leixlip Road, complemented by rear extensions of double and single-storey modern concrete block construction.

The property boasts Lounge Bar and Public Bar areas together with patron toilet facilities and stores on ground level, which measures 355sqm, with Cold Room and general stores located at basement level, which is serviced by a goods lift from the rear of the property.

The first floor, measuring 150sqm, comprises a former residence, laid out over four rooms currently used for storage and office use, together with ladies’ and gents’ toilets and a large rear studio which, combined, are ideally suited for conversion to hospitality use.

The premises is currently under a beverage-only business model generated from the ground floor of the property and experiences consistently high volumes of trade with an improving gross margin.

The price guide is in excess of €1.95m and the agents have set a Best Bids date of 3 pm on Friday, October 30.

Tony Morrissey and Rory Browne, who are handling the sale, commented: “Ball Alley House represents a unique opportunity to acquire long-established Licensed Premises presently enjoying a quality, beverage-only business model providing excellent potential to further develop the business which is easily transferable to another operator.”

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