Musgrave posts €5.2bn turnover

Musgraves is top of the Irish Times top grocers list this year

MUSGRAVE, with offices in Clondalkin and Lucan, topped The Irish Times’ top grocers list this year, with revenue figures of over €5 billion, while other Tallaght-based companies performed well.

Musgrave topped the leaderboard this year with €5.219bn in revenue, with the Centra and SuperValu owner excelling.

Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland are located on Newcastle Road, Lucan, have a distribution centre in Fonthill, and among their wholesale partner locations is the Musgraves in Robin Hood Industrial Estate, Clondalkin.

Tallaght Main Road-based Lidl Ireland were ranked in fourth place with €2.6bn worth of revenue to their name, while the Greenhills Road-based BWG Group came in at number six with €1.74bn of revenue noted.

Musgraves has over 600 Centra stores across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and more than 250 SuperValu stores.

Recently, the group sold the SuperValu store at Knocklyon Shopping Centre to Pettitt’s SuperValu.

Lidl Ireland broke the €2bn spend mark in procuring goods and services from Irish businesses in 2025, as announced in February.

Ireland’s fastest growing supermarket retailer, according to retail analysts Kantar, supports a growing network of more than 1,800 producers and business partners across the island of Ireland.

BWG’s revenues were in line with the previous year but the figure is expected to increase next year, courtesy of several acquisitions.

The brand portfolio consists of over 1,000 Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL stores across the country.

In June of this year, BWG Foods acquired a business that had operated a network of 72 quick service restaurant locations nationwide, comprising 47 O’Briens and Bagel Factory outlets, 17 Abrakebabra restaurants and eight Oasis of Taste Food Halls, supported by over 50 franchisee partners.

The acquisition is an entry into the QSR sector, which BWG view as a natural extension of operations.

BWG Group also previously noted a clear growth ambition for the business to expand by 25 additional locations by 2030, bringing the network of quick service restaurant brands to almost 100 locations nationwide.