Post office is set to reopen after closing for several weeks

THE Errigal Road Post Office in Drimnagh will reopen today after it closed several weeks ago for an indefinite period.

An Post had informed the public on Monday, September 21 that the local amenity would be shut “until further notice” on a temporary basis, but after two and a half weeks the doors on Errigal Road will open once more.

Councillor Daithí Doolan welcomed the news but noted that another local service is facing changes this weekend.

Cllr Doolan said: “I am happy to confirm that the Errigal Road post office will be reopening on Thursday. Unfortunately, the sorting office in Crumlin is moving to Fonthill this weekend and no alternative service has been provided by An Post.

The Crumlin sorting office’s move is part of the consolidation of services in the Dublin West region.

In July, An Post stated: “We are progressing our plans for a new Dublin West mails Hub, which includes the consolidation of our delivery offices in Fonthill, Tallaght & Edmondstown.

“We are consolidating our local sorting offices (known as Delivery Service Units or DSUs) nationally as we need larger and purpose fitted premises to manage increased parcel volumes.”

An Post opened its purpose-built Dublin West Mails Hub at Grange Castle West last month, with services across Tallaght, Clondalkin and Lucan all carried out from this location.