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Additional info requested on new development on Tyrconnell Road
Tyrconnell Road in Inchicore

Additional info requested on new development on Tyrconnell Road

Echo StaffJuly 28, 2026 8:46 am

ADDITIONAL information has been requested in relation to a proposed new development on the Tyrconnell Road in Inchicore.

The proposed development consists of the refurbishment, extension (two extensions for a total of 53.35 sqm) and change of use of the vacant interlinked existing buildings on the site into five new residential apartments.

The five apartments comprise one one-bed, three two-beds and one three-bed within the “existing fabric of the existing buildings.”

A 9.85 sqm lower ground floor extension and 43.5 sqm ground floor extension also, as well as balconies or terraces to the rear and private and communal open space.

Refuse storage and 10 bike spaces will also be supplied, as well as associated site works.

The city council’s planning authority has requested a stronger flood risk assessment and revised drawings to clearly showcase the useability of proposed communal open space at the development.

As it stands, it has been recommended that residential accommodation at basement and lower ground floor levels should be removed from plans due to flood risk concerns.

The local authority has noted that the method used in the original flood risk assessment does not apply and has called for estimations from CFRAM flood extent maps and water depth levels.

Alternatively, a site-specific hydraulic model can be developed to prove different levels for the assessment.

The planning authority also expressed concern with regard to the usability of the proposed communal open space given its relationship to the private screened patio area for future occupants of Apartments D and E at the development.

Revised drawings and details in this regard with proposals to ease concerns, which could include the use of planting to buffer the private areas and/or a revised layout of the amenity area, has been requested.

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