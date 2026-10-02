Cuppa and a chat raises €685 for hospice

THE Park Centre in Ballycragh held its annual Coffee Morning in partnership with Dublin 24 Women Shed on Tuesday to mark National Hospice Coffee Morning.

With around 100 people showing up for a cuppa and a chat, the team managed to raise a generous €685 for Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Park Centre Manager, Tricia Saab, thanked everyone for coming down to the Coffee Morning to show their support for such an important cause.

“It was really well supported given the amazing work that the hospice does.

“Everybody has a little connection with the hospice or knows someone who’s been helped by the hospice.”

The team weren’t short of help on the day, as five Transition Year Students from St Colmcille’s Secondary School made the journey to the Centre to serve tea and coffee and even stuck around to clean up afterwards.

Tricia applauded the students for their hard work, saying: “Hats off to the students who came to help out; they were really a great help for the morning.”

With homemade treats including granola pots, lemon drizzle cake, chocolate biscuit cake, fruit loaf, cookies and brownies, there was more than enough choice for everyone on the day.

The money was raised through donations as well as a raffle, which was held on the morning of, where there were “three fabulous prizes” up for grabs.

Tricia is hoping for it to grow year on year, as she noticed a huge jump in donations this year, and wishes for it to continue to grow and help to raise as much money for the hospice as possible.

“To make that amount of money is fantastic. We were delighted to be able to host it and to be able to donate the money. Hopefully next year it will only get bigger and better.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme