Search
Submissions open for GAA Club and Boxing Club sports facility
An artist impression of the Whitechurch Boxing Club Consultation

Submissions open for GAA Club and Boxing Club sports facility

Grace HarteOctober 2, 2026 9:10 am

A PUBLIC consultation for the proposed development of a single-storey sports facility housing Whitechurch Boxing Club and Wanderers GAA Ballyboden is accepting submissions until November 2.

The development also includes all associated works on undeveloped land north of the sports grounds connected with the school Scoil Mhuire.

The single-storey sports facility comprises a floor area of circa 396 sqm and will accommodate a boxing ring, training spaces, storage rooms, changing facilities, staff offices, and all of the required supporting spaces and services.

Infrastructural and development works include provision for hard and soft landscape works, paths, lighting and varied site boundary treatment comprising walls and fencing.

In accordance with Article 81 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001, as amended, the Planning Authority has made a determination regarding the proposed development, and concluded that it is not likely to have a significant effect on any European site(s) and therefore a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment is not required.

It also concluded that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and that it does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

As part of the consultation process, individuals can apply to An Coimisiún Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment, within 4 weeks from the date of publication of this notice.

The plans and particulars of the proposed development can be found online on the Council’s Public Consultation Portal between September 18 and November 2, 2026.

Until October 19, printed plans and particulars are available for inspection or purchase at the Planning Department counter of South Dublin County Council County Hall.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Mount Seskin Community College celebrates four ‘special’ decades

Tallaght

CONNECTIONS at Mount Seskin Community College on Fortunestown Road were celebrated as the local school celebrated four “special” decades in the community....

Citywest Centre project at final stages of agreement

Tallaght

SDCC provided an update on the delivery of the proposed Citywest Community Centre project, which currently has a “target construction commencement date...

Average wait for occupational therapy service is four years

Tallaght

THE lengthy average waiting time for an occupational therapist in Tallaght “is failing us” as staff issues in Ballyboden and other areas...

Over €8,000 raised at Slade Valley Play in Pink fundraiser

Tallaght

MORE than €8,000 was raised at the annual Slade Valley Play in Pink fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer Research and Neuroendocrine...

€10m Kylemore site hits market with potential for 400 homes

Property

A 1.17-hectare industrial site, located on the northern side of Kylemore Way and Jamestown Road, has been listed on the market, primed...

Bartra withdraws appeal over Cookstown care facility refusal

News

BARTRA Property Cookstown Limited has withdrawn its appeal relating to the development of a site at the Cookstown Industrial Estate following the...

Business unit near Tallaght Hospital up for sale

Property

AN OPPORTUNITY to purchase a 418.1 sqm single-storey unit in Cookstown Industrial Estate has been brought to the market. The single-storey, semi-detached industrial...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST