Submissions open for GAA Club and Boxing Club sports facility

A PUBLIC consultation for the proposed development of a single-storey sports facility housing Whitechurch Boxing Club and Wanderers GAA Ballyboden is accepting submissions until November 2.

The development also includes all associated works on undeveloped land north of the sports grounds connected with the school Scoil Mhuire.

The single-storey sports facility comprises a floor area of circa 396 sqm and will accommodate a boxing ring, training spaces, storage rooms, changing facilities, staff offices, and all of the required supporting spaces and services.

Infrastructural and development works include provision for hard and soft landscape works, paths, lighting and varied site boundary treatment comprising walls and fencing.

In accordance with Article 81 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001, as amended, the Planning Authority has made a determination regarding the proposed development, and concluded that it is not likely to have a significant effect on any European site(s) and therefore a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment is not required.

It also concluded that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and that it does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

As part of the consultation process, individuals can apply to An Coimisiún Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment, within 4 weeks from the date of publication of this notice.

The plans and particulars of the proposed development can be found online on the Council’s Public Consultation Portal between September 18 and November 2, 2026.

Until October 19, printed plans and particulars are available for inspection or purchase at the Planning Department counter of South Dublin County Council County Hall.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme