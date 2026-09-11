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Great line-up of activities for Recovery Month 2026
Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force celebrates recovery

Great line-up of activities for Recovery Month 2026

Grace HarteSeptember 11, 2026 10:13 am

THE Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force has announced its line-up of events for this year’s Recovery Month, which is held every September.

The programme celebrates recovery, highlights pathways out of addiction, and recognises the resilience of local individuals, families, and communities.

It also brings communities together, with this year’s schedule uniting local residents and support services for four key events focused on connection, health and creative expression.

On September 11, the first event of the month is a 5k walk or run, welcoming runners, walkers and supporters to celebrate community recovery. Clondalkin Runs for Recovery will be held at the Clondalkin Leisure Centre from 1.30pm.

A Recovery Evening BBQ and Speaker Series will be held on September 16 as CASP, Fonthill Road, where attendees can expect an evening of food, music, and inspiring personal recovery stories.

On September 25, a Night with Clondalkin Recovery Choir will take place at 7pm in Áras Chrónáin. Attendees are in for a landmark performance featuring the debut single release from the Clondalkin Recovery Choir.

The final event, a Recovery Art Exhibition, will take place on September 30 at the North Clondalkin Library. This event will showcase creative works which explore personal journeys and the importance of building recovery capital.

Trevor Bissett, Coordinator of the Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force, highlighted the importance of celebrating recovery and how events such as these help to bring everyone together.

“Whilst recovery happens every day, September provides a dedicated time to pause, celebrate progress, and shine a light on the positive impact of recovery in our community.

“Whether you run, listen to music, or appreciate art, these events offer everyone in Clondalkin a space to connect, reduce stigma, and support one another.”

Each event is open to the public and those who wish to get involved are encouraged to contact the Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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