Local Faces: Sanjeeb Barik
IN THIS week’s feature, we meet a man who travelled the small matter of 4725 miles 24 years ago to make his home in Ireland, going on to become a community leader and volunteer in Adamstown, writes Ken Doyle.
I must add that he loves the place so much he could work for the tourist board.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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