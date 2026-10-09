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Local Faces: Sanjeeb Barik
Sanjeeb Barik is a founder member of Adamstown Cricket Club

Local Faces: Sanjeeb Barik

Echo StaffOctober 9, 2026 1:25 pm

IN THIS week’s feature, we meet a man who travelled the small matter of 4725 miles 24 years ago to make his home in Ireland, going on to become a community leader and volunteer in Adamstown, writes Ken Doyle.

I must add that he loves the place so much he could work for the tourist board.

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