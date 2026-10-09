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Luas services suspended between Tallaght and Heuston next weekend

Luas services suspended between Tallaght and Heuston next weekend

James Roulston MooneyOctober 9, 2026 2:20 pm

“Essential engineering works” mean there will be no Luas available between Tallaght/Saggart and Heustion next weekend.

The Luas Red Line will only run from The Point to Heuston on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, as works are set to be carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The will be a replacement bus service between Tallaght/Saggart and Heuston Luas stops, and the full Luas Red Line services are expected to resume on Monday, October 19.

A statement from Luas reads: “These works are essential to the operation of the Luas system and ensure we deliver a safe, reliable tram service to Luas customers. The workers, vehicles and machinery will generate noise at times.”

Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes, according to Luas. A valid Luas ticket, TFI Leap Card, or Public Services Card with Free Travel is required to use the replacement bus service.

Due to limited bus set-down areas, the replacement bus will not stop at Fatima, Rialto, Goldenbridge or Drimnagh.

Passengers looking to avail of the service at Rialto and Goldenbridge are advised to use the bus stop at Suir Road.

Passengers looking to avail of the service at Drimnagh are advised to use the bus stop at Blackhorse.

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