TU Dublin intends to use créche for university activity

Parents and staff will be left without childcare facilities

WATCH:

TU DUBLIN stated that it intends to use the crèche site on their Tallaght campus for “university use” once the childcare service’s time at the building comes to an end.

Parents of kids at Oakview crèche on the campus on Greenhills Road, including college staff and students, are searching for childcare spaces as the facility is set to close down at the end of the year.

The college has stated that the site of Oakview is intended to be recovered for “core university activity” as it faces significant accommodation pressures.

TU Dublin stated: “TU Dublin intends to recover the building for University use once the current childcare arrangement ends. Tallaght Campus is experiencing significant pressure on accommodation, and the University is reviewing a number of priority uses for the space.

“No final decision has yet been made on the specific use, but the intention is that the building will support core University activity on the Tallaght Campus.”

One parent of two was offered a space at a different childcare facility but only from May 2027, The Echo understands.

It is also understood that a planned fundraising effort from affected parents and families to keep the space open was discouraged.

Calls have been made from local representatives to ensure that the site remains operational as a crèche into 2027 and beyond.

TU Dublin has confirmed that Oakview crèche exercised a break option in their contract in May 2026 and that the current licence expires on the Thursday, December 31.

Dublin South West TD John Lahart stated that “on-campus childcare is as good as it gets” and that the current site must remain as a childcare facility regardless of who is on the contract.

Deputy Lahart said: “When it comes to childcare, parents need certainty. Close to work, on-site, or, as in this case, on-campus childcare is as good as it gets.

“Oakview crèche, based in the grounds of Technological University Dublin, TU Dublin, in Tallaght ticks all the boxes I have just mentioned.

“This facility, regardless of who owns it, must remain in place.”

The university noted that it will not be seeking a new licensee for the service and added that it recognises the significant impact that the change will have on the children, families, staff and students affected and appreciates that this will be a difficult and unsettling time for everyone involved.

The decision follows consideration of the works required within the service. Exclusively, the installation of appropriate care room temperature controls and works needed to address safety issues within the outdoor area.

Per correspondence shared by Oakview to affected parents, the university advised that the funds necessary to complete these works are not available, and as a result, the crèche will close.

TU Dublin stated that Oakview operates the childcare service under licence and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the service, including communications with parents and guardians.

TU Dublin continued: “TU Dublin is working closely with Oakview to support an orderly transition and to ensure families receive as much notice as possible to make alternative childcare arrangements.

“The University is committed to supporting the transition process as far as possible. Options for the future use of the property on the TU Dublin Campus are currently under consideration.”

A spokesperson of the Department of Children, Disability and Equality acknowledged the “deeply stressful time” that parents, children and staff are dealing with currently.

The spokesperson also noted that South Dublin County Childcare Committee is helping to find alternative places for those affected.

A Department spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the decision to close the service as the university prepares to repurpose the current facility.

“We understand that this is a deeply stressful time for the parents, children, and staff affected in the local community.

“South Dublin County Childcare Committee is collaborating with the private provider to review alternative premises and secure a new location for the service.

“In the event that a suitable alternative location cannot be secured, we will continue to work closely with the South Dublin County Childcare Committee to assist affected families in identifying alternative options in the area.

“South Dublin County Childcare Committee can provide contact information for parents should they need help to secure alternative places.”