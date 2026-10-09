Former Ballyboden and Dublin footballer Darragh Nelson passes away aged 36

Ballyroan native and former Dublin and Ballyboden St Enda’s star Darragh Nelson has passed away at the age of 36 following a four year battle with cancer.

Nelson captained the side during the mid 2010s including for their famous All-Ireland win in 2016 as well as winning Dublin titles in 2009 and 2019 and Leinster titles in 2015 and 2019.

He was also a member of the Dublin panel that won the All-Ireland title in 2011 and 2013.

Former teammate and Ballyboden vice captain during that All-Ireland win Darren O’Reilly touched on the impact Nelson leaves behind.

“He’ll be remembered greatly – you walk in the dressing room in Páirc Uí Mhurchú, and his is the first photo that anyone will ever see for however long those dressing rooms last.

‘He made the most of his life – his joys: his wife Lauren, his two young girls, Sophia and Molly, his mam Susan and dad John, his sisters Emma and Kate, his aunts on his mother’s side, Joanne and Carrie and uncle Tadhg, his uncles Eoghan, Gary and aunt June on his father’s side and his extended family – massive Ballyboden supporters.

‘In his last few days, Darragh was still supporting the club.

‘This place meant an awful lot to him. It gave him an awful lot, but he gave this place an awful lot as well. He’ll be fondly remembered, and he’ll be loved.