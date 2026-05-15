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Village Festival returns next month which will include Community Awards

Village Festival returns next month which will include Community Awards

Echo StaffMay 15, 2026 3:59 pm

The annual Clondalkin Village Festival returns this June with a new addition to the festivities as a Community Award show has been added to the billing.

Independent Councillor Francis Timmons confirmed the inclusion of an award show during the week-long festival to highlight the hard work of the community’s volunteers.

Cllr Timmons said the idea of the award ceremony came from the desire “to acknowledge the hard work that volunteers do, as many of them give up time and effort at their own expense for the good of their community.”

The ceremony will be held in the Orchard Lane Community Centre and will welcome people from neighbouring areas to celebrate the similarities between the areas and emphasise the sense of community.

Cllr Timmons highlighted that many volunteers don’t want acknowledgement or praise for their hard work, but the community are more than happy to award them as a token of gratitude.

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